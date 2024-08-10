U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

USEG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 58,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,692. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

