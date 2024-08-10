UBS Group Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $197.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $192.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.03. 752,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,026. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

