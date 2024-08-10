UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. UGI updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70 to $3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.

UGI Trading Up 0.1 %

UGI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. 2,175,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,381. UGI has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UGI

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.