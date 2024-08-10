Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 4.2 %

Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UGP. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

