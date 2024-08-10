Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Under Armour Trading Up 3.4 %
Under Armour stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,521,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.65.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
