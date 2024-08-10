United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Truist Financial

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $47.34. 1,003,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,505. United Parks & Resorts has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

