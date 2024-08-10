United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) PT Lowered to $74.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,505. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80. United Parks & Resorts has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.