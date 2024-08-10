United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Sells $1,855,035.98 in Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,855,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.31 and a beta of 0.53.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.96 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on USM. Wells Fargo & Company raised United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,592,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 200.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 212,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 141,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United States Cellular by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after buying an additional 104,911 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 360,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,480,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,267 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

