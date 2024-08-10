Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Unity Software Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 35,526,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,860. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $43.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

