Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on URG. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ur-Energy

Insider Activity at Ur-Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $88,347.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $88,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $279,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,370,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,023 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 153,746.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Friday. 2,766,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.