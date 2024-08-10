US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 23.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in US Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of US Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

