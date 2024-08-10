US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5-38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.84 billion.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. 2,912,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. US Foods has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

