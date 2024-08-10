US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5-38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.84 billion.
US Foods Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. 2,912,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. US Foods has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
