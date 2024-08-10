USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Tops $0.79

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1% lower against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $88.44 million and $280,823.98 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,061.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.53 or 0.00577374 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00036046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070802 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.78813467 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $286,260.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

