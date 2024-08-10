USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Tops $0.79

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1% lower against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $88.44 million and $280,823.98 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,061.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.53 or 0.00577374 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00036046 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070802 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008570 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000135 BTC.
About USDX [Kava]
USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars.
