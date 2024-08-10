Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VAL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,724. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

