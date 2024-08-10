Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $186.31

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.31 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.49). Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 193.50 ($2.47), with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.26, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of £82.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income alerts:

Value and Indexed Property Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Value and Indexed Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is -2,407.41%.

Insider Transactions at Value and Indexed Property Income

Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile

In related news, insider Josephine Clare Valentine purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £25,515 ($32,607.03). 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.