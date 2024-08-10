Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 127.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,076. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
