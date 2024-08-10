Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 127.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,076. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1847 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.