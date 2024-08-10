Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.01 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Velas has a market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $624,506.95 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00035412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,621,239,373 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.