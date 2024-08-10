Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) to Strong-Buy

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Bsr Reit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOM

Bsr Reit Price Performance

Bsr Reit ( TSE:HOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.35). The company had revenue of C$50.05 million for the quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.