Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Vestis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Vestis Stock Performance
Shares of VSTS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.
Vestis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.
Insider Transactions at Vestis
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Baird R W lowered Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.
Vestis Company Profile
Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.
