Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Vestis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VSTS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,694.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vestis news, Director Williams Ena Koschel bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $104,295.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at $359,093.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,694.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 318,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,102.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Baird R W lowered Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

