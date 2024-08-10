ViciCoin (VCNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $180,708.88

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One ViciCoin token can now be purchased for $20.48 or 0.00033610 BTC on major exchanges. ViciCoin has a total market capitalization of $203.97 million and approximately $180,708.88 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ViciCoin Profile

ViciCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,961,190 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ViciCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ViciCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

