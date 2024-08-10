Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Victory Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 77.2% annually over the last three years. Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

VCTR traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 488,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,483. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $54.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VCTR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

