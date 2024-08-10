Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) PT Raised to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vimeo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VMEO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 3,629,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,583. The stock has a market cap of $807.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Vimeo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $104.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vimeo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vimeo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Philip D. Moyer bought 32,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $149,678.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,712,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,405 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Vimeo by 350.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 275,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 214,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Vimeo by 18.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 928,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 143,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

