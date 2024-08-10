Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) PT Raised to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of VMEO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 3,629,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,583. The stock has a market cap of $807.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.77.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Vimeo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $104.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vimeo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,405 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Vimeo by 350.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 275,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 214,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Vimeo by 18.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 928,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 143,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
