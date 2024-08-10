Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VGI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,956. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $7.99.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.