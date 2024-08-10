Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Vital Energy stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. 599,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,473. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $62.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.09.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

