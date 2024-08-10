Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.75.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $86.21. 16,008,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.13. The company has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

