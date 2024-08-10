Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $15.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 113.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.1 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 40,966,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,787,221. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.