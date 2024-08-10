Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading Down 5.5%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.65. 159,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 856,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

WVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $662.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of -1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,441,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,086,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

