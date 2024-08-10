Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Waystar updated its FY24 guidance to $0.23-0.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.230-0.270 EPS.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 549,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,637. Waystar has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

