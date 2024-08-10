Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 28,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,480. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $173.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.26.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
