Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 28,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,480. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $173.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.