Webster Bank N. A. Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 792.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Barclays increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.95. 271,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $372.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.68 and its 200-day moving average is $297.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.