Webster Bank N. A. Sells 364 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Legacy Trust increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CL traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $102.07. 3,646,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,793. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $104.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

