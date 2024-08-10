Webster Bank N. A. Sells 400 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after buying an additional 501,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,515,000 after buying an additional 219,091 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,186,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417,010. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

