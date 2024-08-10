Webster Bank N. A. Sells 602 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 4.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $143.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,769. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $164.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.