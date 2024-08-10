Wedbush Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $135.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.00.

Get Airbnb alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.08. 4,764,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601,965. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day moving average of $151.43. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.