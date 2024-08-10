Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.24.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,931,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 735.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,639 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after buying an additional 238,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

