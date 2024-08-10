Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

GBIO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.35. 101,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,220. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.83.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.76). Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 million. Analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Generation Bio by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

