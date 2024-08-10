Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target to $17.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. 211,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,968. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $994.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 48,404 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 104,422 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 83,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

