Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of WWR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. 268,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.64. Westwater Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

