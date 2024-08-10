William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.01%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 400,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,494. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 965,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 282,310 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 177.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 280.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

