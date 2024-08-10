WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) PT Lowered to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2024

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:KLG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. 772,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. WK Kellogg has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLG. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $8,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.