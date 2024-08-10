Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Trading Up 2.2%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $164.54 and last traded at $164.54. Approximately 315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.98.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.20.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
