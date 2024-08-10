Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Downgraded to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Woodside Energy Group to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised Woodside Energy Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Shares of WDS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.76. 815,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. Woodside Energy Group has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

