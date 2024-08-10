Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

NYSE:WDS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. 815,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,619. Woodside Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

