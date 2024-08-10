Xai (XAI) Price Reaches $0.23

Xai (XAI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Xai token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xai has a total market cap of $127.65 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,232,302,848 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,370,220 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,232,159,678.0468683 with 546,227,049.6100433 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.22595282 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $11,639,159.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

