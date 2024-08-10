XP Power (LON:XPP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,950 ($24.92) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.64) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of XPP stock traded up GBX 36 ($0.46) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,396 ($17.84). The company had a trading volume of 21,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,775. The firm has a market cap of £330.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,102.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 682.41 ($8.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,489.20 ($31.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,461.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,285.10.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

