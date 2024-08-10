YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.610-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. YETI also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61-$2.65 EPS.

YETI Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. YETI has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

