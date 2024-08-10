Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.40 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. 1,916,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Yum China has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $58.21.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Yum China by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,318,000 after acquiring an additional 509,338 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Yum China by 23,769.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,313,000 after buying an additional 3,152,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 50,957 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

