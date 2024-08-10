Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $9.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.84. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2025 earnings at $10.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $12.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $44.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $11.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $12.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $49.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,124.41. The stock had a trading volume of 208,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,050.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,056.20. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 39.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

