Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Zevia PBC updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Shares of Zevia PBC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.87. 143,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ZVIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.