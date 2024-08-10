Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Ziff Davis updated its FY24 guidance to $6.43-6.77 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.430-6.770 EPS.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of ZD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Articles

